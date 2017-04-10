GlaxoSmithKline Recalls Over Half a Million Defective Asthma Inhalers
A recent level 2 voluntary recall has been initiated by GlaxoSmithKline as a result of a defect in the delivery system for nearly 600,000 of the company's popular asthma inhalers. As of yet, the recall is targeted at wholesalers, distributors, and sellers of the inhaler, rather than users directly.
