GlaxoSmithKline recalls nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers nationwide

Nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers have been recalled because of a "defective delivery system," according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall affects approximately 593,000 prescription-only inhalers produced by GlaxoSmithKline, the FDA's website said .

