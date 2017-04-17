German Merck aims to role out child formula for schistosomiasis drug
Merck KGaA said it is developing a children's formula of its drug to treat schistosomiasis, a parasitic worm disease that infects millions of poor people in Africa and Asia. Schistosomiasis kills 280,000 people each year in Africa alone, the German drugmaker said on Tuesday.
