Galapagos announces three new Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept studies with filgotinib

Mechelen, Belgium; 4 April 2017; 7.30 CET - Galapagos NV announces three new Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept studies investigating filgotinib in Sjogren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis. The Sjogren's study is being led by filgotinib collaboration partner Gilead Sciences, Inc.; the ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis studies by Galapagos.

