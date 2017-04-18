Firm says it will stop operating Topeka hospital this summer
Attendees sing Amazing Grace in front of St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, Kan., during a candlelight vigil on Monday, April 17, 2017. The vigil was held in hopes of keeping the doors to St. Francis Hospital open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|17 hr
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Sun
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC