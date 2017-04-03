Federal appeals court rules Mylan can proceed with generic Angiomax
A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a decision by a federal judge in Illinois who ruled for The Medicines Company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
