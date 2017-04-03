FDA approves more drugs, and faster, than Europe, study says
This undated image provided by Amgen Inc. shows the cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha. Contrary to some political claims, the FDA actually approved more drugs, including Repatha, and three months faster on average, than European regulators did over the last five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 1
|Will Dockery
|35
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC