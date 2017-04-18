FDA approves 2nd near-copy of Remicade for immune disorders
Federal regulators on Friday approved another alternative version of Remicade, an expensive injected drug widely used for rheumatoid arthritis and other immune system disorders. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Renflexis, developed by Samsung Bioepis Co.
