Ex-Dodger slugger Pedro Guerrero hospitalized after stroke
Former World Series MVP Pedro Guerrero had a massive stroke and is recovering in a hospital in New York, his wife said. Roxanna Jimenez said her 60-year-old husband was taken to a hospital Monday.
