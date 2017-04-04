Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc F...

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th.

