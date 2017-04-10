Dr. John H. Noseworthy Nominated to Stand for Election to Merck Board of Directors
The annual election of Dr. Noseworthy and the other directors will take place in connection with Merck's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2017. With the proposed addition of Dr. Noseworthy, and the planned retirement of C. Robert Kidder, the Merck board will include 13 members.
