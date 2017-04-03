Doctor who stopped to help teenagers in car accident dies
An undated photo provided by Henry Ford Health System shows Dr. Cynthia Ray. Ray, a Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a car herself, Sunday, April 2, 2017, died from her injuries Wednesday, April 5, in Detroit.
