Detroit doctor accused of genital mutilation ona

A Detroit area physician has been charged with performing genital mutilation on multiple 6- to 8-year-old girls as part of a religious and cultural practice at a medical clinic in Livonia, in what is believed to be the first federal prosecution of its kind in the U.S. According to criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, two of the victims' parents brought them to the clinic from Minnesota -- pretending it was a "special" girls trip -- and later told the girls to keep what was happening a secret.
