Death Of Baby Boy In Bridgeport Ruled A Homicide
The death of a male infant who was unresponsive at the Greene Homes in Bridgeport has been ruled a homicide, police said in a statement late Thursday. At 11:15 a.m. Monday, April 24, Bridgeport police responded to Building 3 of the Greene Homes on a report of an unresponsive baby, Capt.
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Thu
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Apr 25
|better call Saul
|1
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Apr 20
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
