Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerleague Group to explore possibilities of a merger.

