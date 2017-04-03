Dead bat found in bagged salad sold at Florida Walmart prompts investigation
A dead bat found inside a bagged salad sold at a Florida Walmart has prompted a regional recall and an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , which has warned Americans not to eat salad from such packages. Two people discovered the bat after they had already eaten some of the salad in a bag of "Organic Marketside Spring Mix".
