Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Boosted by Quest Investment Management Inc. OR
Quest Investment Management Inc. OR raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|13 hr
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC