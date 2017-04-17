Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Positio...

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Boosted by Quest Investment Management Inc. OR

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Quest Investment Management Inc. OR raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 13 hr Bob Perryman 77
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Apr 4 Winston Smith 30
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Mar 30 Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC