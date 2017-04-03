Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition of Symetis for $435 Million
Boston Scientific Corporation recently announced an agreement to purchase Swiss medical device maker Symetis SA for $435 million in up-front cash. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.
