Boston police capture shooting suspect after seeing flash of gunfire

Boston police officers patroling Upham's Corner Wednesday night were so close to a shooting they were able to see the muzzle flash from the weapons and heard the sounds of multiple rounds being fired, police said. When the gunfire broke out around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Columbia Road in Dorchester, five men ran away from the gunfire, leading to a pursuit that ended near Bird Street where officers found a wounded man and a second man allegedly armed with a handgun.

