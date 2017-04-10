Bioverativ Appoints Tim Harris Executive Vice President, Research and Development
Dr. Harris brings more than three decades of scientific and leadership expertise to this role where he will be responsible for leading Bioverativ's scientific direction, advancing pipeline programs and optimizing research and development operations. He will report to John Cox, CEO of Bioverativ, and be a member of the executive leadership team, effective immediately.
