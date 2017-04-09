BioTelemetry, Inc. to Hold Investor Call on April 10, 2017
MALVERN, Pa., April 09, 2017 -- BioTelemetry, Inc. will hold an investor call tomorrow, April 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the recently announced transaction agreement for BioTelemetry to launch a tender offer to acquire LifeWatch AG The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website: www.gobio.com . If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on our website for two weeks.
