BD to acquire Bard in $24 bln medical tech deal

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday. The "definitive" cash and stock agreement, which has been approved by directors of both companies, values Bard shares at $317.00 each.

