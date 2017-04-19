Angry Driver Rams Parking Enforcement Officer After Getting a Ticket
A California driver may face serious charges after a parking ticket sent him into a violent rage Wednesday, according to police. The motorist is accused of ramming his car into a parking enforcement officer's vehicle during the altercation in San Diego's tony seaside community of La Jolla, according to KSWB.
