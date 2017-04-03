AngioDynamics consolidating international manufacturing...

The drug maker, which is among the largest biotechnology employers in upstate New York, announced the move in a call with shareholders Thursday. The company estimates closing the two facilities, located in Manchester, Georgia and Denmead, United Kingdom, will cost between $6.2 million and $7.7 million and take up to 18 months, but will save the company roughly $5 million in initial overhead costs.

