Acton woman killed on road where daug...

Acton woman killed on road where daughter died

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A 63-year-old Acton woman whose daughter was killed in a crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Central Street in Acton last year was herself killed in a crash on the same street Sunday night, according to police. Catherine Milhomme was pronounced dead at Emerson Hospital shortly after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash into a tree in the area of 70 Central St., in Acton, on Sunday about 7:41 p.m., according to Chief Richard Burrows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Apr 22 Johnjohn 31
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 21 watching livonia 1
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Apr 20 Loving the KS soa... 422
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Apr 18 MMR 1
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 16 Bob Perryman 77
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Apr 4 Winston Smith 30
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC