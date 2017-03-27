ACR outlines health policy priorities...

ACR outlines health policy priorities to improve access to arthritis care and treatments

The American College of Rheumatology today announced its 2017 health policy priorities, providing detailed policy recommendations to improve access to care and treatments for the 54 million Americans living with arthritis and other rheumatologic diseases. The policy prescriptions come in the wake of a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showing arthritis prevalence is at an all-time high.

