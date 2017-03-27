5-year-old shot in back in drive-by

Boston Police K-9 unit officers confer at the scene on Copeland St. April 2, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo A 5-year-old boy was shot in the back on Copeland Street when his father was targeted in a drive-by shooting about 9:30 p.m. last night in what Mayor Martin J. Walsh called a "cowardly act." "You missed your target and you hit a little kid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.