5-year-old shot in back in drive-by
Boston Police K-9 unit officers confer at the scene on Copeland St. April 2, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo A 5-year-old boy was shot in the back on Copeland Street when his father was targeted in a drive-by shooting about 9:30 p.m. last night in what Mayor Martin J. Walsh called a "cowardly act." "You missed your target and you hit a little kid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|5 hr
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|35
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC