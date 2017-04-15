$199.41 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (ALKS) This Quarter
Equities research analysts expect Alkermes Plc to report sales of $199.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks . Three analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes Plc's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.4 million.
