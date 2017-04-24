1 dead, 1 hurt in fire in upstate NY city's historic area
Authorities say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after a fire broke out in a residential building in an upstate New York city's historic district. Fire officials in Schenectady say the blaze was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday in a building in the city's Stockade Historic District.
