ZOLL Hospital Wearable Defibrillator Receives Premarket Approval from the FDA

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that the company's Hospital Wearable Defibrillator has been granted premarket approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market and begin U.S. distribution of the device. The ZOLL HWD is specifically designed to continuously protect patients at risk of ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation during their stay in the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.