ZOLL Hospital Wearable Defibrillator ...

ZOLL Hospital Wearable Defibrillator Receives Premarket Approval from the FDA

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that the company's Hospital Wearable Defibrillator has been granted premarket approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market and begin U.S. distribution of the device. The ZOLL HWD is specifically designed to continuously protect patients at risk of ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation during their stay in the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... Wed Humanspirit 1
Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15) Mar 6 Newday 5
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) Mar 6 Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Feb 27 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC