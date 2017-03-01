YPD: Five sent to YRMC after collisio...

YPD: Five sent to YRMC after collision Friday night

Five people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center after a collision occurred in the area of Palo Verde Street and Avenue 3E Friday night, Yuma police say. At 9:13 p.m., officers responded to the area for an injury accident involving a passenger car and tractor trailer truck, the Yuma Police Department news release shows.

