YPD: Five sent to YRMC after collision Friday night
Five people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center after a collision occurred in the area of Palo Verde Street and Avenue 3E Friday night, Yuma police say. At 9:13 p.m., officers responded to the area for an injury accident involving a passenger car and tractor trailer truck, the Yuma Police Department news release shows.
