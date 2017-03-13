'Women migrants fearing rape take con...

'Women migrants fearing rape take contraceptives before journey'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

WOMEN migrants fleeing wars, political instability and poverty are taking contraceptives in the expectation of being raped but are so desperate they still embark on the journey, a human rights group said on Wednesday. Women and girls who risk sexual violence as they flee their home countries are getting contraceptive injections as a precautionary measure, said researcher Hillary Margolis from New York-based Human Rights Watch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 9 hr Sandra 2,654
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 15 hr Victor Hugo Fan 20
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... Mar 8 Humanspirit 1
Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15) Mar 6 Newday 5
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) Mar 6 Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,660,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC