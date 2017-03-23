volunteers make 300 smell blankets for Lufkin NICU babies
A dream to provide love to premature babies that was started 4 years ago has grown each year volunteers get together. This year volunteers made 300 blankets that will be given to babies in the Woodland Heights Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
