Vitamin D and cancer risk: New study ...

Vitamin D and cancer risk: New study raises doubts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

High doses of vitamin D supplements may not lower older women's risk of developing cancer, a new clinical trial finds. Many studies have hinted that vitamin D might help ward off cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 4 hr Lars 33
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... 6 hr Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC