Vertex cystic fibrosis combination succeeds in late stage trials

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday said its Kalydeco cystic fibrosis treatment given with an experimental drug demonstrated significant improvements in lung function in a pair of late stage trials the company plans to use to seek approval of the combination therapy. Patient discontinuations of the Kalydeco/tezacaftor combination due to adverse side effects, including respiratory-related side effects, was low and similar to placebo.

