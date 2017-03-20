UPDATE 1-Lilly's breast cancer drug combination succeeds key study

Eli Lilly and Co said a combination of its experimental breast cancer drug and another widely used treatment slowed disease progression in a key study in patients who had relapsed or did not derive enough benefit from anti-estrogen therapy. Lilly's drug, abemaciclib, is part of the same new class of breast cancer treatments as Pfizer Inc's recently approved drug, Ibrance, which generated $643 million in 2016.

