U.S. hospital shares drop as Republicans weigh healthcare repeal
U.S. hospital stocks dropped on Tuesday as Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives said they were considering a renewed push to repeal and replace Obamacare, after the effort failed last week. Shares of Community Health Systems Inc dropped 7.6 percent and Tenet Healthcare Corp shares fell 4.8 percent at mid-afternoon.
