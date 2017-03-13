Toddler stable after snowplow convoy escorts him to hospital

This Wednesday, March 15, 2017, photo provided by Geisinger Health System shows Brian Gingerlowski, from left, Nicole and their 23-month-old son Bentley posing for a portrait while sitting on a pediatric hospital bed at Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pa. Bentley, who was escorted by snowplows and state troopers 80 miles to the hospital during the powerful nor'easter, is resting comfortably after treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.