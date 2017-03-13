Thomas Rhett's Home Team hits a home run at St. Jude
In the middle of three sold-out shows on his Home Team Tour, Thomas Rhett still found time to stop by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this weekend. In fact, TR brought the whole gang along, with openers Kelsea Ballerini , Ryan Hurd , and Russell Dickerson all taking a moment to visit with the young patients at the Memphis cancer treatment facility.
