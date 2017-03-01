Teva Pharm sells shares in Gamida Cell, raises stake in Clal Biotech
* According to the deal, Teva will sell a 5.02 percent stake in Gamida Cell and will then be issued new shares in Clal Biotechnology, increasing its stake to 17.5 percent from 14 percent. That could rise to 21 percent under certain circumstances, such as if a public offering in Gamida Cell is held or if Clal sells the acquired shares in Gamida Cell at a higher price.
