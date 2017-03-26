Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Mar 21
|Victor Hugo
|26
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC