Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 31
Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period. The price of the offer, which J&J announced on Jan. 26, was $280 per share for Actelion.
