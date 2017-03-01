St. Louis jury rejects lawsuit agains...

St. Louis jury rejects lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

A St. Louis jury has rejected a woman's claim that Johnson & Johnson baby powder contributed to her ovarian cancer. The 11-1 verdict came Friday in a lawsuit filed by 55-year-old Nora Daniels, of Columbia, Tennessee, against Johnson & Johnson and Imerys Talc, a talcum powder supplier.

