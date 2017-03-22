Sperm problems? Smartphone device could screen for infertility

What would happen if screening for male infertility was just about as easy as taking a pregnancy test in your home bathroom? That's the question researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital tried to answer when they went about developing a smartphone-based test that men could use to test their semen in the comfort of their homes. The test delivered impressive results, identifying abnormal semen samples with approximately 98 percent accuracy according to the researchers, who published their findings Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

