Some of the youngest opioid victims are curious toddlers
Some of the youngest victims of the nation's opioid epidemic are children under age 5 who die after swallowing adult pills. The number of children's deaths is still small relative to the overall toll from opioids, but toddler fatalities have climbed steadily over the last 10 years.
