Some EpiPens recalled, FDA says

Some EpiPens recalled, FDA says

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Thirteen lots of Mylan's EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. are being voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday. "This recall is due to the potential that these devices may contain a defective part that may result in the devices' failure to activate," the FDA said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 6 hr Will Dockery 35
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Thu Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,589 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC