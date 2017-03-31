Some EpiPens recalled, FDA says
Thirteen lots of Mylan's EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. are being voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday. "This recall is due to the potential that these devices may contain a defective part that may result in the devices' failure to activate," the FDA said in a news release.
