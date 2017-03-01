Some birth defects 20 times more likely for moms with Zika, CDC says

The proportion of Zika-related birth defects during 2016 was nearly 20 times higher than the number seen during the pre-Zika years, according to a new report from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In particular, brain abnormalities or microcephaly, where a baby's head size is smaller than expected, occurred about 33 times as often in pregnancies with Zika infections than in the pre-Zika years.

