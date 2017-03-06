Scientists wage fight against aging bone marrow stem cell niche
As people get older so do the hematopoietic stem cells that form their blood, creating an increased risk for compromised immunity and certain blood cancers . Now researchers are reporting in the scientific journal EMBO that the bone marrow niche where HSC's form also ages, contributing to the problem.
