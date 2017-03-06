Scientists wage fight against aging b...

Scientists wage fight against aging bone marrow stem cell niche

Read more: Medical News Today

As people get older so do the hematopoietic stem cells that form their blood, creating an increased risk for compromised immunity and certain blood cancers . Now researchers are reporting in the scientific journal EMBO that the bone marrow niche where HSC's form also ages, contributing to the problem.

