Scientists call for better basic-clinical genomic research collaborations

In the era of genome sequencing, it's time to update the old "bench-to-bedside" shorthand for how basic research discoveries inform clinical practice, researchers from The Jackson Laboratory , National Human Genome Research Institute and institutions across the U.S. declare in a Leading Edge commentary in Cell . "Interactions between basic and clinical researchers should be more like a 'virtuous cycle' of bench to bedside and back again," says JAX Professor Carol Bult, Ph.D., senior author of the commentary.

