Schenectady man accused of burning wife heads back to court

A photo of Elizabeth Gonzales, 48, published on a GoFundMe account that is seeking donations to help Gonzales's two sons after she was allegedly killed by her husband Saturday, March 5, 2017. Police say her husband, 69-year-old Antonio Bargallo, poured gasoline on Gonzales in their Schenectady home before lighting her and the house on fire.

