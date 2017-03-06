Schenectady man accused of burning wi...

Schenectady man accused of burning wife heads back to court

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A photo of Elizabeth Gonzales, 48, published on a GoFundMe account that is seeking donations to help Gonzales's two sons after she was allegedly killed by her husband Saturday, March 5, 2017. Police say her husband, 69-year-old Antonio Bargallo, poured gasoline on Gonzales in their Schenectady home before lighting her and the house on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) 12 hr Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Feb 27 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC